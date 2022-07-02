Advertisement

Veterans ride free program to continue in Wichita

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Wichita City Council is expected to sign a memorandum of...
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Wichita City Council is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to continue the "Veterans Ride Free" program.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular service for veterans will continue to operate in Wichita.

The Wichita City Council is set to approve a memorandum of understanding to continue the “Veterans Ride Free” program.

Since the program began in July of 2020, more than 75,000 free trips have been provided to veterans. The most recent quarterly average is nearly 4,000 rides per month. Stop requests at the Dole VA Medical Center have increased by 120% in the past two years, just one indicator that veterans are getting better access to daily needs.

The Dole VA and United Way have committed to funding the program at $20,000 per year, with each organization contributing $10,000 per year. No additional operating costs will be incurred by Wichita Transit.

