Cost of celebrating 4th of July higher due to inflation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most significant parts of spending the 4th of July weekend at the lake is spending time with your family. However, the good times spent this holiday weekend may come at a higher cost.

Those who visited Cheney Lake this weekend say they noticed the price increase.

“Well, we just went and got snacks for the boat for two days, and it was 80 dollars,” Lexi, Paige, and Taylor, who live in the area, said. “Super expensive, even just food, just getting stuff for the weekend is crazy expensive and not only that but gas.”

“Now you have to ration and watch what you’re putting in and how much time you’re spending on the boat,” said Kelli Cundell.

Many say the price difference from last year to this year is staggering.

“Last year, I think we spent maybe 100 bucks for a weekend of food,” said Cundell. “Now we are spending close to 200 dollars. Fuel is about the same cost.”

“It has like tripled the price,” Paige said. “I mean, we have boats, jet skis, the golf cart like all of it, so to all fill all of that up.”

Many are being more mindful about their spending habits over the holiday weekend.

