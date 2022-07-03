Advertisement

Hot & breezy Independence Day

Highs in the 90s to near 100
Forecast high temperatures for Independence Day.
Forecast high temperatures for Independence Day.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for the 4th of July and into much of the upcoming week.

It will be a warm start to the day on the 4th of July with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

We will remain dry during the day and into the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s by 10 PM, so the weather looks good for fireworks.

The heat will stay with us for most of the week ahead as highs will make it near 100 degrees through Thursday.

There will be a chance for a few storms over portions of western Kansas Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, it appears central and eastern Kansas may remain dry for the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75

Tue: High: 100 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

