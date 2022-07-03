Hot and humid- isolated late day storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning showers and storms will come to an end, however isolated late day storms are possible- much like yesterday.

The heat will intensify in the week ahead with afternoon temperatures near 100 through Friday. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will push 103-107 most of the week, especially across central and eastern Kansas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a few late day and evening storms possible. The best potential for stronger storms will be across Northwest Kansas later this evening (a few could become severe). Most of the isolated storms later today, will not produce severe weather and should be in/out fairly quick- so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

July 4th looks hot and breezy with highs in the upper 90s to near 102. South winds will be gusting 30-40 mph across Western Kansas, gusting to 30 for Central Kansas. Good new, the wind should relax some after sunset and it should remain dry for evening fireworks.

The heat sticks around and gets worse Tuesday through Friday, before a weak front arrives Friday evening. This weather system may trigger a few storms and bring temperatures back to near normal by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy a few isolated storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75

4th of July: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76

Tue: High: 100 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

