Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

Graphic.
Graphic.(CSIRO / CC BY 3.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae in ten places this holiday weekend.

With many people out celebrating the 4th of July on the lake, KDHE is warning that the water in some counties is not safe for people or animals. They advise avoiding contact with water.

Some affected areas include Colwich City Lake in Sedgwick County, Crystal Lake in Anderson County, and Ford County Lake in Ford County.

Click here to see the complete list of lakes affected by this blue-green algae.

