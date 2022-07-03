98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita performance of ‘Kinky Boots’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pop singer turned actor will soon take the stage in Wichita.

On the 6 of July, the Musical Theatre of Wichita (MTW) will open a series of performances for the musical “Kinky Boots.” It will feature Drew Lachey, best known for performing in the group 98 Degrees alongside his brother, Nick Lachey.

Lachey is a Broadway veteran and was attracted to the role by Brian Marcomm, who now serves as MTW’s artistic director.

“To have someone with that kind of talent spearheading this new chapter of MTW is important. His experience and everything he’s done. MTW is in great hands,” said Lachey.

Tickets to Kinky Boots are on sale on MTW’s website.

