Advertisement

98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita performance of ‘Kinky Boots’

98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita musical
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pop singer turned actor will soon take the stage in Wichita.

On the 6 of July, the Musical Theatre of Wichita (MTW) will open a series of performances for the musical “Kinky Boots.” It will feature Drew Lachey, best known for performing in the group 98 Degrees alongside his brother, Nick Lachey.

Lachey is a Broadway veteran and was attracted to the role by Brian Marcomm, who now serves as MTW’s artistic director.

“To have someone with that kind of talent spearheading this new chapter of MTW is important. His experience and everything he’s done. MTW is in great hands,” said Lachey.

Tickets to Kinky Boots are on sale on MTW’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting near Derby, McConnell Air Force Base
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
A crash left a young couple in the hospital as they’re expecting their first child.
Months apart, Garden Plain family impacted by two devastating car crashes
Sports betting
New Kansas laws in effect as of July 1

Latest News

98 degrees band member plays in Wichita musical
98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita musical
Inflation is impacting Fourth of July weekend.
Cost of celebrating 4th of July higher due to inflation
Graphic.
Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita