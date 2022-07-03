Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 4th of July is just a day away, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, here is a list of some events in the state.
- Abilene 4th of July Celebration, July 4.
- Anthony’s Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake), July 3-4.
- Baldwin City’s Independence Day Celebration.
- Crawford County’s Independence Celebration and Fireworks at Farlington Lake.
- Derby 4th of July Celebration Derby’s Independence Day celebration. More info here or here
- Goddard Fireworks Show and Independence Day Celebration. Check out the Facebook event for more information.
- Free fireworks show Great Life Golf And Fitness, in Salina, Kan.
- Haysville Fourth of July Celebration, July 4. More info here
- Independence Day Commemoration at Veterans Memorial Park.
- Lansing Fireworks and Show.
- Memorial Park Independence Day Commemoration at the park’s American Revolutionary War Memorial.
- Red, White & BOOM! in downtown Wichita.
- Wichita Wind Surge vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at Riverfront Stadium.
Contact us if we missed a celebration, and we will add them to the list.
