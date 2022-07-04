Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting near Derby, McConnell Air Force Base
Sports betting
New Kansas laws in effect as of July 1
Graphic.
Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Celebrations for Independence Day in the U.S. brought firework displays and flight delays.
July 4 celebrations in U.S. brought fireworks, flight delays
Carlene Ratcliffe is accused of setting fire to her own home in 2020. She allegedly left the...
Mother charged with murder after death of 6-year-old in 2020 house fire