Derby paradegoers share favorite July 4th traditions

By Alex Flippin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of Independence Day traditions took place across Kansas on Monday, and one them was the Derby parade, where those attending shared their favorite July 4th customs.

The parade itself had a great turnout. As for the other big tradition, well, here’s a spoiler -- fireworks.

The parade started like most, with lots of excitement to take part in this tradition. But at least for a couple decades, Froggy French says he and the Masons have been loading onto a trailer and hitting the parade route every year. It’s a tradition loved by young and old.

“We’ve been doing it forever, I don’t know how long,” French said.

One young reveler shared French’s enthusiasm.

“It’s just fun because my dad works for Morrison and because I’ve done this before, I really wanted to do it again,” the youngster said.

Old cars, old fire engines, lots of candy - even Eyewitness News’ own Michael Schwanke. It’s as fun to watch as it is to actually be in the parade. And if you ever want to be, here’s some advice from a parade entrant.

“Just go with the flow,” the parade participant said.

As for the other traditions, a sampling of some of the paradegoers’ favorites:

“(We) like fireworks, especially the artillery shells. I just like the big boom.”

“They are so loud and it annoys my sister a lot.”

“My kids are getting older so I don’t need to spend $500 on fireworks.

“I don’t want to blow my fingers off.”

Though big booms aren’t for everyone, some will just settle for the parade to celebrate their independence.

