Advertisement

High heat and humidity for Independence Day

Heat Advisory today until 8pm.
Heat Advisory today until 8pm.(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says the entire state can expect clear skies this afternoon with hot temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be a tad bit gusty from the S at 15-25mph with occasional gusts over 30. High humidity will accompany the heat allowing for feels like temps to range from 103-107 degrees... Due to this, a heat advisory is in place for a large portion of the state until 8pm this evening.

Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies and mild lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be much like today, but even warmer. Nearly everyone will see highs in the triple digits.

Over the next several days our weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for most with heat as the main topic of discussion. Western Ks will have a chance of a few isolated storms during the late evening and overnight hours Wednesday and again on Thursday. Besides that, most areas will remain dry, hot, and humid for the extended time period.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Wed: Low: 74. High: 102. Storms early then mostly sunny; more storms overnight.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 101. Morning rain/thunder; decreasing clouds.

Fri: Low: 76. High: 99. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting near Derby, McConnell Air Force Base
Sports betting
New Kansas laws in effect as of July 1
Graphic.
Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures for Independence Day.
Hot & breezy Independence Day
Hot and breezy 4th of July
Hot and humid- isolated late day storms
Hot for the remainder of the 4th of July weekend for Wichita.
Hotter days ahead
Humid- isolated late days storms possible
Showers ending, sun returns today