High heat and humidity for Independence Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says the entire state can expect clear skies this afternoon with hot temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be a tad bit gusty from the S at 15-25mph with occasional gusts over 30. High humidity will accompany the heat allowing for feels like temps to range from 103-107 degrees... Due to this, a heat advisory is in place for a large portion of the state until 8pm this evening.

Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies and mild lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be much like today, but even warmer. Nearly everyone will see highs in the triple digits.

Over the next several days our weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for most with heat as the main topic of discussion. Western Ks will have a chance of a few isolated storms during the late evening and overnight hours Wednesday and again on Thursday. Besides that, most areas will remain dry, hot, and humid for the extended time period.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Wed: Low: 74. High: 102. Storms early then mostly sunny; more storms overnight.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 101. Morning rain/thunder; decreasing clouds.

Fri: Low: 76. High: 99. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storms.

