WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a social media post just after 5 p.m. Monday, the Hutchinson Fire Department said it responded to a fire in the 800 block of Baker St. The department said the fire was caused by “a firework.”

There was no immediate word on the damage. The department reminded residents to be safe during the holiday.

HFD working a fire in the 800 block of Baker Street. Cause a fire was due to a firework. Please be safe during the rest of this holiday with your fireworks pic.twitter.com/4AZIwu6Ck0 — Hutchinson Fire Dept (@Hutchinson_Fire) July 4, 2022

