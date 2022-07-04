Week of July 4: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the cleaning and custodial maintenance sector.

MONDAY: Production Technician | Servpro | Wichita | $15.00 - $20.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12090336 | Qualifications: •Experience in cleaning/restoration preferred. •High school diploma/GED. •IICRC certifications preferred. •Travel locally and out of state as necessary. •Successfully complete a background check subject to applicable law. •Ability to work with technology. | Servpro has additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Parks and Public Buildings - Facilities Specialist | City of Valley Center | Valley Center | $16.12-$18.02 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12100156 | Qualifications: •3 years general maintenance experience. • Strong mechanical background. •Welding, Electric, pneumatic, plumbing and fabricating experience. •Flexibility to work overtime. •Experience with lock out tag out procedures. •Forklift experience and scissor lift experience. | The City of Valley Center has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Industrial Cleaning Technician | iSi Environmental Services | Wichita | $18.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12102796 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent Position. •Perform multi-tasked remediation projects. •Variety of lift trucks safely, including forklift, scissor lift and boom lift. •Operate hand and power tools safely. | Industrial Cleaning Technician has five additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Labor Assistant | SONOCO HUTCHINSON, LLC | Hutchinson | $22.00 - $22.39 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12065470 | Qualifications: •Operating fork lifts. •Cleaning, Sweeping, Packaging finished goods. •Lifting carrying a minimum of 50lbs. •Work 28-day Rotating Shift Schedule (NO EXCEPTIONS) 8am-4pm, 4pm-12am, 12am-8am & Jump Shifts.

FRIDAY: Exhaust Cleaning Technician | A&J Cleaning dba SafetyTec Services | Clearwater | $34,000-$48,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12096181 | Qualifications: •Set up and tear down all equipment at the jobsite. •Degrease and power wash kitchen exhaust system. •Work efficiently alone or as a team to assure work is completed during a specified window of time. •Background check must be satisfactory. •Must have valid driver’s license and be able to drive company vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.