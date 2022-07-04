Advertisement

Week of July 4: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the cleaning and custodial maintenance sector.

MONDAY: Production Technician | Servpro | Wichita | $15.00 - $20.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12090336 | Qualifications: •Experience in cleaning/restoration preferred. •High school diploma/GED. •IICRC certifications preferred. •Travel locally and out of state as necessary. •Successfully complete a background check subject to applicable law. •Ability to work with technology. | Servpro has additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Parks and Public Buildings - Facilities Specialist | City of Valley Center | Valley Center | $16.12-$18.02 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12100156 | Qualifications: •3 years general maintenance experience. • Strong mechanical background. •Welding, Electric, pneumatic, plumbing and fabricating experience. •Flexibility to work overtime. •Experience with lock out tag out procedures. •Forklift experience and scissor lift experience. | The City of Valley Center has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Industrial Cleaning Technician | iSi Environmental Services | Wichita | $18.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12102796 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent Position. •Perform multi-tasked remediation projects. •Variety of lift trucks safely, including forklift, scissor lift and boom lift. •Operate hand and power tools safely. | Industrial Cleaning Technician has five additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Labor Assistant | SONOCO HUTCHINSON, LLC | Hutchinson | $22.00 - $22.39 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12065470 | Qualifications: •Operating fork lifts. •Cleaning, Sweeping, Packaging finished goods. •Lifting carrying a minimum of 50lbs. •Work 28-day Rotating Shift Schedule (NO EXCEPTIONS) 8am-4pm, 4pm-12am, 12am-8am & Jump Shifts.

FRIDAY: Exhaust Cleaning Technician | A&J Cleaning dba SafetyTec Services | Clearwater | $34,000-$48,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12096181 | Qualifications: •Set up and tear down all equipment at the jobsite. •Degrease and power wash kitchen exhaust system. •Work efficiently alone or as a team to assure work is completed during a specified window of time. •Background check must be satisfactory. •Must have valid driver’s license and be able to drive company vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting near Derby, McConnell Air Force Base
Sports betting
New Kansas laws in effect as of July 1
Graphic.
Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Graphic
Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list
98 Degrees perform at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in...
98 Degrees band member to star in Wichita performance of ‘Kinky Boots’