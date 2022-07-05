2 children injured in Pratt County UTV crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two boys were injured Sunday in a UTV crash in Pratt County.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 90200 block of SE 10th Street in Pratt County. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Pratt County EMS to Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The other victim was hospitalized in Pratt with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of the victims was unknown; their names are not being released.

