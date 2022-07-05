Advertisement

2 children injured in Pratt County UTV crash

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two boys were injured Sunday in a UTV crash in Pratt County.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 90200 block of SE 10th Street in Pratt County. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Pratt County EMS to Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The other victim was hospitalized in Pratt with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of the victims was unknown; their names are not being released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Graphic
Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi
Child admitted to Via Christi with fireworks injury
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita approves $50 rebate for lawnmower switch
police lights
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County
Fire in 500 block of N Nevada.
Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home