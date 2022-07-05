Child admitted to Via Christi with fireworks injury

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi said a child was admitted to the hospital for a fireworks injury this week. The hospital said the child was the only patient admitted to the hospital. No further information was provided about the child.

Via Christi said five adults and four children were treated for fireworks injuries at the hospital and released.

Additionally, Sedgwick County said it received 6,298 emergency calls between July 1-4 and 1,132 non-emergency calls. Just over 700 of those were fireworks complaints.

The WFD said a Saturday afternoon fire at a home near Grove and Shadybrook was caused by fireworks, likely children who were shooting roman candles, which are illegal in Wichita.

