Advertisement

City of Wichita approves $50 rebate for lawnmower switch

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita unanimously approved on Tuesday a measure to offer $50 rebates to people who switch from combustion lawn equipment to electric or battery-powered equipment, as long as certain requirements are met.

The Lawn Care Equipment Rebate pilot program is funded by $10,000 from a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for an air quality program, as well as the City of Wichita’s required local match. It’s success, the City says, will be evaluated by the number of rebates administered during 2022.

Through air quality modeling, Public Works & Utilities has determined that approximately 95% of emissions that contribute to the Wichita metropolitan area’s monitored ozone are transported from other regions. Non-road mobile sources make up between 25% to 36% of local emissions. Lawnmowers and other lawn equipment are estimated to account for 50%-90% of non-road mobile sources. Thus, the pilot is an effort to mitigate the ozone emissions within the City’s control.

The pilot program will allow the City to extend education and awareness efforts surrounding air quality as an activity under the air quality program while also working to reduce emissions generated locally. The program will assist in maintaining local and state air quality objectives and supporting air quality grant contract obligations. As a pilot, this program will seek to assess the interest and awareness of the public on emissions reduction efforts, with the potential to continue the program in future years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Graphic
Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Fire in north Wichita destroys single family home.
UPDATE: Fireworks ignite blaze that destroys north Wichita home

Latest News

police lights
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County
Fire in 500 block of N Nevada.
Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home
Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke
Homegrown's new location in Liberty, Mo. will feature a painting from Wichita State...
Homegrown to display Shocker softball star’s art