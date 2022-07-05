City of Wichita approves $50 rebate for lawnmower switch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita unanimously approved on Tuesday a measure to offer $50 rebates to people who switch from combustion lawn equipment to electric or battery-powered equipment, as long as certain requirements are met.

The Lawn Care Equipment Rebate pilot program is funded by $10,000 from a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for an air quality program, as well as the City of Wichita’s required local match. It’s success, the City says, will be evaluated by the number of rebates administered during 2022.

Through air quality modeling, Public Works & Utilities has determined that approximately 95% of emissions that contribute to the Wichita metropolitan area’s monitored ozone are transported from other regions. Non-road mobile sources make up between 25% to 36% of local emissions. Lawnmowers and other lawn equipment are estimated to account for 50%-90% of non-road mobile sources. Thus, the pilot is an effort to mitigate the ozone emissions within the City’s control.

The pilot program will allow the City to extend education and awareness efforts surrounding air quality as an activity under the air quality program while also working to reduce emissions generated locally. The program will assist in maintaining local and state air quality objectives and supporting air quality grant contract obligations. As a pilot, this program will seek to assess the interest and awareness of the public on emissions reduction efforts, with the potential to continue the program in future years.

