Dangerous heat statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says dangerous heat is in the forecast for this afternoon and evening for nearly the entire state. Highs will likely make it into the triple digits for almost everyone. An increase in humidity today will allow for our feels like temp to range from 103-107 degrees (some places may feel as hot as 110). The dangerous heat will continue for at least the next several days.

There is a slight chance of a few storms across northwest into northcentral Ks through mid-morning, most other areas should remain dry. Then, a second round of scattered showers and storms will be possible for far western Ks and northern Ks during the evening and overnight hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 102.

Thu: Low: 74. High: 101. Storms early then mostly sunny; more storms overnight.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 96. Morning rain/thunder; decreasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 95. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

