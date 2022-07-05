Advertisement

Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

Fire in 500 block of N Nevada.
Fire in 500 block of N Nevada.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in the 500 block of N Nevada in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators.

Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Homegrown to display Shocker softball star's art
Homegrown to display Shocker softball star's art
