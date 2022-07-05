Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in the 500 block of N Nevada in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators.

Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

