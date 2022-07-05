Weather Alert - dangerous heat mixed with a few storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat remains in Kansas through the middle of the week, and a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert continues for the possibility of heat indices near 105. It appears the heat may ease toward the end of the week with our next front coming into the area.

Other than a few storms in northwest Kansas, much of the state is expected to remain dry into the overnight. Lows will be in the 70s with light south winds. Wednesday could start with a few storms in northern Kansas, but much of the state should prepare for a mainly sunny and hot day. Highs will be near or above 100 degrees.

Spotty storms will return to western and northern Kansas Wednesday night. Severe weather is not likely.

A slow moving front on Thursday will bring temperatures down for most of northern Kansas, where highs will fall back to near 90. Farther south, it will be highs near 100. Scattered storms are a threat Thursday night and early Friday, especially over the southern half of the state.

Look for a temporary break from the heat Friday with highs near 90, but it will start getting hotter over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with more dangerous heat; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 100 Turning mostly sunny; late night storms possible.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 74 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 74 Decreasing clouds.

