Wichita man acquitted of murder, released from jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was released from jail after a Sedgwick County jury acquitted him of murder.

Victor Castro faced charges including second-degree murder for the July 2019 death of Elsey Peunte. At that time, police described the case as a domestic violence homicide.

Jurors found Castro “not guilty” of second-degree murder but did convict him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said he was sentenced to time served.

