Wichita man acquitted of murder, released from jail
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was released from jail after a Sedgwick County jury acquitted him of murder.
Victor Castro faced charges including second-degree murder for the July 2019 death of Elsey Peunte. At that time, police described the case as a domestic violence homicide.
Jurors found Castro “not guilty” of second-degree murder but did convict him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said he was sentenced to time served.
