Woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Saline County

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Salina woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday night on K140 in Saline County.

At around 5:20 p.m., a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robyn Schremmer was moving westbound on K140 when it left the roadway and went into the north ditch. The vehicle overturned, and Schremmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates Schremmer was not wearing a seat belt.

