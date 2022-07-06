Advertisement

BBB warns of scam targeting Facebook Marketplace sellers

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook Marktplace users to be wary of phony buyers who “need” you to upgrade your Zelle or another digital wallet app to accept money from them.

The scam involves a big-ticket item worth several hundred dollars posted on Facebook Marketplace. Users are quickly contacted by a buyer who wants to pay using a peer-to-peer payment app. Recent BBB Scam Tracker reports reference Zelle, but this scam could also work with CashApp, Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), or another similar service.

Shortly after receiving payment, you get an email, supposedly from Zelle. Allegedly, the buyer paid via a Zelle “business account.” Now, you also need to upgrade your account to business status to accept the transfer. To do so, the buyer will need to send you another $300. They are happy to do you a favor, if you promise to refund them. If you refund the scammer, you’ll quickly realize they never sent you any money in the first place. You’ll be out a few hundred dollars while the scammer disappears.

The BBB says to be wary of buyers offering you more than your asking price. If you seem to have received an email from Zelle or another payment app, double-check the email address to make sure it isn’t fake. If someone claims you need a business account to accept payments, check the app’s official website or contact customer service to find out if the claim is true. If you spot a seller trying to pull off a scam, report them to Facebook. Your report can help protect other unsuspecting sellers.

