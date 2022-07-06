Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee sentenced to nearly 10 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former property and evidence supervisor for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to nearly 10 years (119 months) in prison in connection with a crime that happened in 2020.

Robert White was arrested in 2020 after $145,000 in cash was stolen from the property and evidence storage site, along with drugs, guns and tools. Another former sheriff’s office employee was also arrested in connection with the case.

