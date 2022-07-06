Advertisement

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee sentenced to nearly 10 years

Robert White, a former property and evidence supervisor for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, accused of stealing more than $140,000, drugs, guns and tools.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former property and evidence supervisor for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to nearly 10 years (119 months) in prison in connection with a crime that happened in 2020.

Robert White was arrested in 2020 after $145,000 in cash was stolen from the property and evidence storage site, along with drugs, guns and tools. Another former sheriff’s office employee was also arrested in connection with the case.

