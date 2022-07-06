Advertisement

Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Joseph Ponse (left) and David Baeza
2 arrested in shooting that killed 2 near McConnell
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Ascension Via Christi
Child admitted to Via Christi with fireworks injury, county takes more than 700 complaints

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say
Alleged sword attacker.
Wichita Police looking for man who committed sword attack
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide