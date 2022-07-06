Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor’s rooster claims self-defense

The man spent a month in jail for animal cruelty but says he never should have been arrested. (WJAX, WFOX, JASON DEFELICE (CELL VIDEO, PICS), CNN)
By WJAX/WFOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/WFOX) - A Florida man spent a month in jail on accusations he killed his neighbor’s pet rooster. He claims the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and attacked him.

James Nix Jr. hit his neighbor’s pet rooster, Big Roo, with a stick in a May incident. He says the rooster followed and attacked him, so he was trying to get the animal away.

“Its neck flares up and he’s doing his thing, and he’s trying to jump up at me,” Nix said. “So, I’m defending myself. You know, I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken died.”

Nix says the death was an accident.

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute,” Nix said. “CPR, mouth-to-mouth, you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

His neighbor, Jason Defelice, reported the incident to authorities. He believes Nix killed Big Roo on purpose.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix said.

Nix went to jail on an animal cruelty charge in June. He says he never should have been arrested.

“Chickens dying every day – people at Church’s, Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Really,” he said.

The neighbors disagree about the rooster’s behavior. Defelice says he was not informed of any incidents, but Nix says he told him when it attacked his dad.

Defelice also says the neighborhood kids liked to play with the rooster by throwing rocks, while Nix says they were trying to keep the animal away.

