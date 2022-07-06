Advertisement

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers traveled to face the Larned Lady Indians in a Central Kansas League matchup held at Marvin Webster Court inside Larned Middle School in Larned, Kansas on January 7, 2020. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com) (KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:20 a.m. Louisville station WAVE 3 reports that two adults remain in critical condition and one teen girl is in serious but stable condition. The young boy was treated for minor injuries.

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were badly injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night.

Dylan Evans, the owner and director of Jones’ summer team, Wheat State Elite, said Jones, her parents Trey and Amy, and her brother are all hospitalized following the crash. News outlets in Louisville indicate all four were in critical condition. The team is in Louisville to play in a tournament.

Reports say Jones and her family were standing on a sidewalk when they were hit by 33-year-old Michael Hurley, who admitted he had just taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn. Hurley was later arrested.

Jones is set to begin her senior year at Nickerson this fall. She led Nickerson to the Class 3A tournament this spring, averaging better than 20 points per game.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke
Joseph Ponse (left) and David Baeza
2 arrested in shooting that killed 2 near McConnell
Fire in west Wichita.
Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home
Ascension Via Christi
Child admitted to Via Christi with fireworks injury, county takes more than 700 complaints
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita approves $50 rebate for lawnmower switch

Latest News

Robert White, a former property and evidence supervisor for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee sentenced to nearly 10 years
Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita, Kansas
Sedgwick County challenged with backlogs of cases, overcrowding in jail
The family of Christopher Spivey says they need answers and hope someone reading this has them.
‘That first kill is the hardest:’ Wichita police search for cold-case killer
A Wichita man died from his injuries in a July 5, 2022 crash involving a pickup and a semi in...
Wichita man killed in Harper County crash involving semi