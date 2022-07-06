Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:20 a.m. Louisville station WAVE 3 reports that two adults remain in critical condition and one teen girl is in serious but stable condition. The young boy was treated for minor injuries.

Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were badly injured in a crash in Louisville Tuesday night.

Dylan Evans, the owner and director of Jones’ summer team, Wheat State Elite, said Jones, her parents Trey and Amy, and her brother are all hospitalized following the crash. News outlets in Louisville indicate all four were in critical condition. The team is in Louisville to play in a tournament.

Reports say Jones and her family were standing on a sidewalk when they were hit by 33-year-old Michael Hurley, who admitted he had just taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn. Hurley was later arrested.

Jones is set to begin her senior year at Nickerson this fall. She led Nickerson to the Class 3A tournament this spring, averaging better than 20 points per game.

