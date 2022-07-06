Police aim to identify suspect in attempted ATM thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Detectives are working to identify a suspect in multiple alleged attempted ATM thefts. On June 15 between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., police say a suspect approached an ATM in the 2000 block of N. Webb road, driving a newer Silver colored Toyota Tacoma. The suspect tried to pry open the ATM. He also had a chain hanging from his truck, but he didn’t use it.

On June 16 between 2 and 2:25 a.m. the same suspect allegedly tried to rob an ATM in the 11100 block of E. Harry, then again between 2:40 and 3:19 a.m. in the 4800 block of E. Douglas. Another attempt happened between 4 and 4:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of E. Harry.

In surveillance images, the suspect is wearing a black Nike hoodie and matching Nike sweats with black shoes and a black mask. He’s using a long blue crowbar and has a red drawstring backpack. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have information regarding the identity of this individual, or information about these cases, call Det. Meier at 316-268-4254 or email dmeier@wichita.gov

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.