Scattered storms will bring temperatures down for many

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms will be possible in central and western Kansas through the evening, but later in the night, the chance will begin pushing east. Although a few storms may produce strong winds in western Kansas, the majority of what we see into the night will not be considered severe.

More hot weather is waiting for Kansas on Thursday, but the hottest temperatures will be confined to the southern half of the state. After the morning clouds and showers depart, highs will warm to near 100 over much of south central and eastern Kansas. Farther west and north, it will not be as hot where highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Expect a break (statewide) from the intense heat on Friday with highs mainly in the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny and the winds will remain light from the north.

It will start getting hotter over the weekend as Saturday warms into the mid and upper 90s.

Sunday and Monday look very hot with highs once again up around 100. A break from the heat is coming after Monday when another cold front drops through the Plains and chances for storms return.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few isolated storms possible late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Early AM storm or two, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; a few storms possible. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 93 Becoming partly cloudy; not as hot.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 72 AM storms, then partly cloudy

Wed: High: 90 Low: 70 Sunny.

