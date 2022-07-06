Advertisement

Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson, Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pedestrian hit and killed in a mid-morning collision with a semi-truck on westbound I-470 has been identified as Brandon Lummus, 24, of Topeka.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka around 10:35 a.m.

The location of the accident is near S.E. Indiana Ave between the south and east Topeka exits.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Lummis was walking along the right shoulder and darted out in front of a 2016 Freightliner Semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

No other information has been released.

