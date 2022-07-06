Weather alert for high heat and humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says clouds kept temperatures down a tad on Tuesday, but bright blue skies will send our highs into the triple digits today. Wichita will have to hit 107 (1980) to tie a record high and while that is unlikely to happen our forecast high of 102 will feel like 107 (or hotter) when you factor in the humidity.

Today and Thursday are weather alert days across most of Kansas as temperatures plus humidity will make the afternoon hours feel like 100-105 degrees. Higher humidity in south-central and southeast Kansas could push the heat index to near 110.

After another dangerously hot afternoon on Thursday, temperatures will trend down a tad on Friday as a weak cold front slowly moves through the state. The front will also produce scattered showers and storms starting tonight across northern Kansas and tomorrow night into Friday morning in the Wichita metro area.

Near normal heat on Saturday (lower 90s) will quickly rebound to near one hundred degrees on Sunday and Monday. However, a much stronger cold front looks likely early next week that could send our temperatures below normal for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 101.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 92. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 91. Becoming sunny.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 97. Sunny and hotter.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 88. Decreasing clouds and cooler.

