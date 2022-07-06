Wichita man killed in Harper County crash involving semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man died from his injuries in a late-Monday-morning crash in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2017 Nissan Frontier, driven by 58-year-old Jimmy Anderson, of Wichita, was traveling northeast on K2 when, for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the center line and it a semi, head-on. The crash happened a little after 11 a.m.

The KHP said the pickup stopped in the east ditch, facing northeast and the semi stopped in the west ditch, facing southwest. Anderson died at the scene, the report from the highway patrol showed. The semi driver, from Medicine Lodge, was not hurt.

