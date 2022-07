WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for an 11-year-old boy reported missing since Wednesday morning. Police said Thomas Lott left his home in the 3500 block of North Inwood sometime between 12:30 and 11 a.m.

Anyone who may see Lott or knows where the boy could be should call 911.

