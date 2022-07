WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man they say attacked an individual with a sword on Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged attack happened at 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 2nd St. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you see the man pictured, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.