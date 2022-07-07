Advertisement

3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a stolen pickup and three arrests.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports one man and two women arrested following a chase across parts of two counties involving a pickup that was reported stolen.

This started a little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with the discovery of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup bearing a stolen Colorado tag in the parking lot of the Syracuse Food Center in Hamilton County.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup’s driver, Dylan Wayne Schneider, of Scott City, sped out of the parking lot after seeing a patrol car.

“Schneider struck a FedEx truck and continued west on Avenue C. The pickup was located west of town on U-50 (Highway) and pursued south on K-27 into rural Hamilton County for quite some time,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit continued after spike strips were deployed in the effort to stop the truck. The pickup eventually went east on U-50 where the sheriff’s office said, “stolen items were being tossed out of the vehicle during the pursuit.”

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were now involved and deployed spike strips. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pickup continued north into rural Kearny County where the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported, it became disabled.

The sheriff’s office said Schneider and two women, Tia Marie Solze and Cheyenne Rushell McGahan were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Schneider and Solze had several outstanding felony warrants and that the pickup was stolen out of Colby.

