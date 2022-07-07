A brief break from the extreme heat but not the humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A break from the heat arrives statewide, but the humidity will remain high and air conditioners may not get much of a break in the coming days. A slow moving cold front continues to slip to the south and could trigger a few more spotty storms in the overnight and again Friday, but chances are slim.

Friday will have highs in the low 90s with sunshine for a good part of the day. The best chance for a few isolated storms will be in southwest Kansas late into the afternoon. Winds will remain light from the northeast.

Saturday will be the cooler of the two days over the weekend with highs in the low 90s. However, much hotter weather should come back to the area for Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 90s and low 100s (for northwest Kansas).

Just ahead of another cold front on Monday, highs will approach 100 degrees. Chances for storms will ramp up nearly statewide Monday night and Tuesday, helping to cool the temperatures back down. In fact, much of the state should have highs in the 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; an isolated storm or two possible. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 92 Sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 76 Sunny to mostly sunny. Scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 72 AM storms, then mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 69 Sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 70 Sunny.

