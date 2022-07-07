Advertisement

Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested

The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in southeast Wichita, ending a brief chase.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chase involving the Wichita Police Department Thursday afternoon ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle into a light pole at Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita.

Wichita police said about 2:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a man who had an outstanding warrant connected with a drive-by shooting. Police said he took off, leading officers on a chase that lasted three to four minutes. During the chase, police said the suspect’s vehicle also hit another person’s car, but the damage was minor.

Police arrested the man after he crashed into the pole. He was not seriously injured, police said.

