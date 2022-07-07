Dangerous heat this afternoon ahead of storms rolling in tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a slow-moving cold front will continue to crawl across the state today and will bring heat relief to central and northern Kansas this afternoon, but the Wichita area and southern half of the state will have one more day of dangerous heat and humidity before we get a break on Friday.

Today is another weather alert day for south central Kansas as high temperatures will soar to100 degrees and will combine with high humidity that’ll allow for a feels like temperature between 105-110 this afternoon.

A few showers and storms this morning will give way to clearing skies and lots of sunshine this afternoon. Storms will once again get going this evening over far western and northern Kansas before tracking into south central Kansas, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms may be strong or possibly severe, but the overall severe threat is low and widespread severe weather is not expected.

On the other side of the cold front, temperatures will trend cooldown a bit for Friday, but it’ll still be a hot day just with near normal highs for July. After a quiet Friday night, expect similar conditions on Saturday.

Another hot spell is expected on Sunday and Monday as temperatures top-out near 100 degrees and the heat index approaches 105. However, a much stronger cold front on Monday night could send our temperatures below normal for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms, then clearing skies, hot, and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of showers/storms. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Morning storms; clearing and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 93.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 92. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 97. Sunny and hotter.

Mon: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 88. Morning storms; decreasing clouds and cooler.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 90. Sunny.

