Hutchinson gas leak causes street closures, evacuations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak has caused evacuations in Hutchinson Thursday morning.

The Hutch Post says the leak started at around 11 a.m. when a gas line was hit. The Salvation Army is on hand to help people who have been evacuated, but as of around 12:20 p.m., evacuations had ended.

Streets between Main and Poplar and 8th through 10th Avenues were briefly closed.

