Advertisement

Hutchinson gas leak causes street closures, evacuations

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak has caused evacuations in Hutchinson Thursday morning.

The Hutch Post says the leak started at around 11 a.m. when a gas line was hit. The Salvation Army is on hand to help people who have been evacuated, but as of around 12:20 p.m., evacuations had ended.

Streets between Main and Poplar and 8th through 10th Avenues were briefly closed.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
Accident near MacArthur and Ridge.
1 man killed, another injured in crash near MacArthur & Ridge
Alleged sword attacker.
Wichita Police looking for man who committed sword attack
A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties

Latest News

police lights
Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks
Oct 8, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during the Holy War game between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun...
Riverfront Stadium to host ‘Holy War’ 60th anniversary
Wichita Police and other organizations are participating in Second Chance Thursday
‘Second Chance Thursday’ offers Wichitans chance to clear traffic warrants
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
One victim identified in deadly shooting near McConnell