Jury trial for Cornell McNeal begins nearly 8 years after Wichita woman's murder

Nearly eight years after her death, the man suspected of killing Letitia Davis faces a jury...
Nearly eight years after her death, the man suspected of killing Letitia Davis faces a jury trial.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly eight years after a Wichita woman’s murder, the jury trial began this week for the man accused of killing her. Cornell McNeal is charged with capital murder. Prosecutors say he raped and beat Letitia Davis before setting her on fire. Davis later died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital.

Years of competency and mental health evaluations were major factors in the trial’s delay. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to backlogs and case delays. Argument in the trial began Thursday following jury selection.

Opening statements from both prosecutors and the defense outlined the witnesses jury members will hear from and the evidence they’ll present. As of Thursday afternoon, the prosecution’s heavy focus early on is DNA evidence including seminal fluid found inside Davis that matched McNeal’s DNA. The prosecution also is leaning heavily on anecdotal evidence from some of the first people on the scene after the attack happened because Davis was able to talk to them to some extent.

Jurors also heard from an officer on duty and a firefighter who responded that night to the scene in Fairmount Park southwest of 17th and Hillside.

The defense, meanwhile, is arguing that once police found DNA evidence, they stopped pursuing other leaders in the investigation. They also questioned witnesses’ confidence in what happened since it was nearly eight years ago.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

