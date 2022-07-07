Lyons in day 2 of boil water advisory

Advertisement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Lyons entered a boil water advisory Wednesday morning, and the city says it will remain in place until further notice.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory on Wednesday for Lyons’ public water supply system located in Rice County. The city says customers should flush water lines by letting the water run until it clears and boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Additionally, Lyons residents should disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, but children should be supervised while bathing should be supervised so water is not ingested.

The advisory remained in place Thursday because re-sampling of water is required. As soon as those samples are dropped off at the lab, testing takes 18 hours. Lyons will provide an update after hearing from the KDHE with results from those samples.

