Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
Accident near MacArthur and Ridge.
1 man killed, another injured in crash near MacArthur & Ridge
Alleged sword attacker.
Wichita Police looking for man who committed sword attack

Latest News

Nearly eight years after her death, the man suspected of killing Letitia Davis faces a jury...
Jury trial for Cornell McNeal begins nearly 8 years after Wichita woman’s murder
BBB talks payday lenders
BBB talks payday lenders
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float