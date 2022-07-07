One victim identified in deadly shooting near McConnell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two victims killed Saturday morning in a shooting near McConnell Air Force Base has been identified as Saren Negrete-Perez, a 43-year-old woman from California. The second person killed and one who was injured have not yet been identified.

Tuesday, Joseph Ponse Jr. and David Baeza were arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported getting a call about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, July 2, about a shooting in the 4400 block of South Rock Road, between Derby and McConnell Air Force Base.

There, deputies found Baeza on the shoulder of Rock Road with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said he told deputies there were more victims in the area. Deputies then found a man and a woman dead in the backyard of a home in the area.

