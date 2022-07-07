Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.

The Dodge City Police Department said the call said the bomb was located at the back of a classroom and that it would detonate in a little more than one hour.

“Police Fire and EMS responded and coordinated with campus security to evacuate the area and sweep the stated location,” the Dodge City PD said.

This followed college administration and security requesting the area be swept by a police K-9 specialized in detecting explosives.

“During the coordination of the dog, we learned from state and federal Intelligence sources that the same report had been made at multiple campuses across the nation. Each of these has concluded the same as ours. The detonation time elapsed without incident,” police said.

In Wichita, police responded to a similar call at the KU School of Medicine. This reported bomb threat was made less than an hour after the call in Dodge City. Wichita police confirmed this also turned out to be a false call with no actual threat to anyone at the school.

Among numerous bomb threats reported at college campuses in recent days, Shreveport, Louisiana station KTAL reported on Wednesday, six Louisiana colleges and one Texas campus simultaneously receiving bomb threats.

