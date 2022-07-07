Riverfront Stadium to host 60th “Holy War” football game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday they the team host its first high school football game, the 60th anniversary of the “Holy War” featuring rivals Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, at Riverfront Stadium. The game will be played on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

“Hosting football games at Riverfront Stadium was always part of the plan when we designed the facility,” said Wind Surge Partner/CEO Jordan Kobritz. “We proved last year it could be done seamlessly when we hosted the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championship game. The Bishop Carroll-Kapaun Mt. Carmel matchup, the premier high school game in Wichita, will allow both players and fans to enjoy a Wichita tradition in a first-class venue.”

Additional details and ticket information will be posted on www.WindSurge.com as they become available.

