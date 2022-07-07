‘Second Chance Thursday’ offers Wichitans chance to clear traffic warrants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are offering Wichitans a chance to clear traffic warrants on Thursday at the old Southeast High School building at Lincoln and Edgemoore.

Police are calling it “Second Chance Thursday” and as of about 11 a.m. Thursday, more than a dozen people are taking them up on the officer.

So far, police have cleared 14 warrants. They say the court has set up payment plans and three applications to help with fine forgiveness. The DMV is helping those with license questions and helping people get licenses reinstated.

NexStep Alliance, an adult education program in Wichita, are helping people on parole sign up for free college. Police say they’ll be at the building until 5 p.m. Thursday.

