Advertisement

Sign vandalisms, thefts on rise ahead of vote on constitutional amendment

As the Aug. 2 primary election approaches, Kansans are seeing an increase in political signs across the state being defaced, destroyed or plucked from yards.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As the Aug. 2 primary election approaches, Kansans are seeing an increase in political signs across the state being defaced, destroyed or plucked from yards. The signs reflect views on an issue voters on both sides feel strongly about as Kansas voters get to decide the fate of abortion rights in the state by voting on an amendment to the state constitution. In yards across the state, Kansans display signs with messages that either say “yes,” or “no,” in response to the Value Them Both Amendment.

Sedgwick County explained the amendment in relaying information about the Aug. 2 special election held in conjunction with the primary election.

“A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion,” Sedgwick County explained. A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion.”

The sign thefts emphasize how strongly some feel about the Aug. 2 vote.

In Wichita, Ryan Allen said after his first “Vote Yes” sign was stolen, he decided to put two out in its place. Then, someone stole both of them. He said thieves also targeted a neighbor’s “Vote Yes,” sign.

“We also found another sign out on our lawn that was the opposite of ours. So, those three things have happened so far,” he said.

In Salina, David Norton said sign thefts and vandalism is a problem to both “Vote Yes” and “Vote No” signs.

In Hesston, Kansas Rep. Stephen Owens said it’s bene an issue in his neighborhood and across the town.

“One of the yard signs I put out at my neighbor’s house on the corner, literally the same day, that very night about 4 a.m., somebody came by and took it,” he said. “Their doorbell camera actually captured that. Turns out whoever the individual was took ‘Value Them Both’ signs from all around town.

Victims of the vandalism and thefts say instead of defacing of stealing property, those strong feelings should act as motivation to vote on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
Ascension Via Christi
Child admitted to Via Christi with fireworks injury, county takes more than 700 complaints
The family of Christopher Spivey says they need answers and hope someone reading this has them.
‘That first kill is the hardest:’ Wichita police search for cold-case killer

Latest News

Value Them Both yard sign
Sign vandalisms, thefts on rise ahead of vote on constitutional amendment
Fire damage to N. Wichita home
Wichita woman hoping to rebuild after fire destroys northside home
The Wichita Police Department asked for the public's help in the search for a missing...
Wichita police ask for help in search for 11-year-old boy
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money