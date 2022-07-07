Where’s Shane? Kansas Wheat Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out in Wellington for the Kansas Wheat Festival! This morning we’re getting a sneak peek at the fun activities you’ll get to take part in when you stop by through this Saturday! We’re talking the bed races, some chalk art, carnival games...and some delicious food! This is event runs through Saturday, July 9, and you can find more information at facebook.com/kswheatfestival.

