Where’s Shane? Warbird Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warbird Weekend 2022 is on its way. For Where’s Shane today we’re checking out some really cool aircraft and getting the details on how you can too! Warbird Weekend is running through July 10th at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family. You can find more info at www.b29doc.com/b-29-doc-warbird-weekend-to-feature-nine-airplanes-and-a-concert-over-five-days.

