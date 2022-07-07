Advertisement

Wind Surge outfielder Matt Wallner tabbed for MLB Futures Game

Southern Miss junior Matt Wallner celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the Golden Eagles'...
Southern Miss junior Matt Wallner celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the Golden Eagles' 5-4 win over ULM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Outfielder Matt Wallner, who leads the Wichita Wind Surge in home runs and RBIs, was selected on Thursday for the MLB Futures Game, held on July 16 during All-Star weekend.

Futures Game rosters include top prospects from most organizations, with minor-leaguers from American League teams meeting prospects from the National League. Wallner, who has 20 home runs and 58 RBIs, was rated the Twins’ No. 8 prospect in the preseason by MLB.com. He starred at Southern Miss before being drafted 39th overall by the Twins in 2019.

Spencer Steer, who started the season with the Wind Surge before being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul, was also selected for the American League team.

