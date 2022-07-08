Advertisement

Back to normal with highs in lower 90s

Wichita temperature trend.
Wichita temperature trend.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are coming to a stop and we get a break from the dangerous heat today. However, near normal highs in the lower 90s this afternoon will feel like 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

After a quiet night in the upper 60s and lower 70s, Saturday will be similar to today with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Another hot spell is expected on Sunday and Monday as temperatures top-out near 100 degrees and the heat index approaches 105. However, a stronger cold front on Monday night will send our temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday.

Showers and storms are a safe bet with the cold front, but the strength of the storms and how much rainfall we will see is uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and not as hot. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Sunny and hotter.

Mon: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 88. Morning storms; decreasing clouds and cooler.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 90. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 94. Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

Latest News

Wichita gun store
Wichita gun store explains customer vetting process
Guns on sale at Range 54 in Wichita.
Wichita gun store explains customer vetting process
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide
Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
‘It’s not worth it:’ Cancer survivor, dermatologists relay urgent message for summer months