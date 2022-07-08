Back to normal with highs in lower 90s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are coming to a stop and we get a break from the dangerous heat today. However, near normal highs in the lower 90s this afternoon will feel like 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

After a quiet night in the upper 60s and lower 70s, Saturday will be similar to today with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Another hot spell is expected on Sunday and Monday as temperatures top-out near 100 degrees and the heat index approaches 105. However, a stronger cold front on Monday night will send our temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday.

Showers and storms are a safe bet with the cold front, but the strength of the storms and how much rainfall we will see is uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and not as hot. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Sunny and hotter.

Mon: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 88. Morning storms; decreasing clouds and cooler.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 90. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 94. Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.