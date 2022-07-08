Father dies after Nickerson family struck by car in Louisville, Kentucky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The father of a Nickerson High School basketball standout died form his injuries after a car hit the family in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville station WAVE 3 reports Trey Jones died after the Tuesday night incident in which Kansas high school basketball star Ava Jones and her family were standing on a sidewalk when a 33-year-old man named Michael Hurley hit them. Hurley admitted he had just taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn. He was later arrested.

Ava Jones’ mother, Amy Jones remains hospitalized in critical condition. Ava was last listed in serious, but stable condition in the hospital. Ava’s younger brother suffered minor injuries, WAVE reported. Charges against Hurley include four counts of assault, as well as operating a vehicle under the influence and without a license. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Hurley will also be charged with murder. Earlier this week, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Trey Jones was a teacher and head track coach at Nickerson High School. Amy Jones has served as the principal at Nickerson Elementary School and was recently promoted to assistant superintendent in the district.

Ava Jones, a top-100 recruit in the nation, has signed to play for the University of Iowa. She’s set to begin her senior year at Nickerson this fall. She led Nickerson to the Class 3A tournament this spring, averaging better than 20 points per game.

Ava and her family were in Louisville participating in the Run 4 Roses youth basketball tournament, which runs through Friday. There are several efforts underway to honor and help the Jones family.

This includes a candlelight vigil set for 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Nickerson High School, the establishment of a GoFundMe page and a July 21 fundraiser at Gambino’s locations in South Hutchinson and Sterling. From 4 p.m. to close, the Gambino’s locations are dedicating 10% of proceeds from dine-in, carryout and delivery, as well as tips, to the Jones family.

