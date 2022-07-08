Advertisement

Father dies after Nickerson family struck by car in Louisville, Kentucky

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Jones' father, Trey Jones, later died from his injuries.(From GoFundMe page, "Jones Family Fund," organized by Natalie Martin.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The father of a Nickerson High School basketball standout died form his injuries after a car hit the family in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville station WAVE 3 reports Trey Jones died after the Tuesday night incident in which Kansas high school basketball star Ava Jones and her family were standing on a sidewalk when a 33-year-old man named Michael Hurley hit them. Hurley admitted he had just taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn. He was later arrested.

Ava Jones’ mother, Amy Jones remains hospitalized in critical condition. Ava was last listed in serious, but stable condition in the hospital. Ava’s younger brother suffered minor injuries, WAVE reported. Charges against Hurley include four counts of assault, as well as operating a vehicle under the influence and without a license. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Hurley will also be charged with murder. Earlier this week, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Trey Jones was a teacher and head track coach at Nickerson High School. Amy Jones has served as the principal at Nickerson Elementary School and was recently promoted to assistant superintendent in the district.

Ava Jones, a top-100 recruit in the nation, has signed to play for the University of Iowa. She’s set to begin her senior year at Nickerson this fall. She led Nickerson to the Class 3A tournament this spring, averaging better than 20 points per game.

Ava and her family were in Louisville participating in the Run 4 Roses youth basketball tournament, which runs through Friday. There are several efforts underway to honor and help the Jones family.

This includes a candlelight vigil set for 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Nickerson High School, the establishment of a GoFundMe page and a July 21 fundraiser at Gambino’s locations in South Hutchinson and Sterling. From 4 p.m. to close, the Gambino’s locations are dedicating 10% of proceeds from dine-in, carryout and delivery, as well as tips, to the Jones family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

Latest News

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Ice Cube added to SunFest 2018 lineup
Ice Cube is coming to Wichita, and he’s bringing friends
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
Winfield offering free COVID self-test kits
Hieu Trong Luong.
Suspect wanted in Rock Rd. weekend shooting